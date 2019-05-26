|
Caroline Donovan
Tenafly - DONOVAN, Caroline (nee Archilla) of Tenafly passed away on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. (1998). Devoted mother of Suzanne and Timothy, and his wife Alyssa. Loving Nona to Anderson and Finnegan. Dear sister of Maryann. Caroline worked for the Borough of Norwood for almost 20 years as the Deputy Borough Clerk, retiring in March of 2018. Friends may call at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Tuesday, May 28th from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. Funeral MassWednesday, May 29th, 11 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (Dept 41831, P.O. Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.