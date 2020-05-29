Caroline Louise Meyer (nee Wenz)



Westwood - Caroline Louise Meyer (nee Wenz), 89, of Westwood, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Daughter of the late Frederick and Louise Wenz, born and raised in Jersey City. Caroline is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Arthur W. Meyer. Loving mother of Richard A. Meyer (Fumie), Russell A. Meyer (Francoise), Ronald A. Meyer (Wendy Herzog), Janice Simon (Evan) and adored grandmother of Randy A. Meyer, Lyndsey F. Meyer (Alex Berg), Julianne Simon, Naomi Meyer, Alisa Meyer and Jenna M. Meyer. Services will be private. Forever in our hearts.









