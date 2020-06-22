Caroline M. DiNardo



Caroline M. DiNardo, nee Lamendola, age 89, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Cedar Crest Nursing home in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank DiNardo. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, Caroline was the daughter of the late Petronelli (Bruren) and Frank Lamendola. Caroline retired from ADP after many years of service, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She will be remembered for her sardonic wit and her love for her schnauzers. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Mastrado and her two grandsons, Philip and Eric Mastrado, and many nieces and nephews. Caroline will be entombed at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Funeral services are private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store