Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
797 Valley Road
Clifton, NJ
Caroline Mangone Obituary
Caroline Mangone

Clifton - Caroline (nee Herne) Mangone, of Clifton, passed away on May 23, 2019. Born in Bombay, New York, Mrs. Mangone resided in Manhattan briefly before moving to Clifton in 1961. Before her retirement to raise her family, Mrs. Mangone was employed as a supervisor with New York Telephone Co. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton.

Mrs. Mangone was predeceased by siblings, Mary Elizabeth Grant, Anna Laughing, Christie Thompson, Lawrence Herne, Loretta Rocks, Emily Morris and infant Holly Herne.

Survivors include: her beloved husband of 57 years, Francis (Phil) Mangone; two sons, Philip L. Mangone and his wife, Kim of Bedford, TX and Nicholas J. Mangone and his wife, Donna of Clifton, NJ; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jillian, Miles and Parker; and two sisters, Phoebe Curran of Massena, NY and Hilda Herne of Hogansburg, NY.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. The funeral service will begin Saturday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair.
