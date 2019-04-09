Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Saddle Brook - CAROLINE THERESA SERGIO, age 82, of Saddle Brook passed on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Caroline is the beloved wife of Phil Sergio, loving mother of Carol Ann Frazier and her husband Scott, grandmother of Christopher Sergio and his wife Ashley and Steven Sergio and his wife Loren, great-grandmother of Andrew Sergio and soon to be great-grandson Dominic. Caroline is also survived by her dear brothers, Vincent Cercone and his wife Susan and David Cercone and his wife Eileen, and her sister-in-law Lucille Sergio.

Funeral mass to be celebrated on Thursday, April 11th 10:30am at St. Philip the Apostle Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook. Private cremation to follow.

Arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ (973) 478-2500.
