Caroline Smith
Caroline Smith

Closter - Caroline Smith (McClain), 91, of Closter NJ, formerly of Congers NY passed away on May 15, 2020, at home from complications of Alzheimers.

Caroline was born in Alpine, NJ, on April 5, 1929.

Daughter of the late Thomas and Alvena McClain. A graduate of Closter High School, Caroline worked until retirement for Pascack Valley Hospital, where she continued as a volunteer and member of the hospital's auxiliary. Caroline enjoyed gardening, shopping, lunches out and beer o'clock while feeding Closter's wildlife.

Caroline is survived by a son Bruce Smith and his wife Lydia Smith; daughter Penni Smith; son-in-law William Martin; granddaughters Rachel Hunt, Danielle Voyez, and Jessica Martin; great granddaughter Elena Rentmeester; great great grandsons Henry and Killian; best friend George Griepenburg; nephews Gregory Gaaland Wayne Muller; niece Pamala Garrett as well as many great nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Caroline joins her husband Ernest "Snuffy" Smith; sisters Dorothy Gaal, Gloria Muller; nephew Jeffery Gaal.

The family would like to thank Valley Hospital Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to act.alz.org/donate

Or plant a tree at www.alivingtribute.org




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
