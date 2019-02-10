|
Carolyn Ann Davis
Leonia - Carolyn Ann Davis (nee Johnson) of Leonia passed away on February 8, 2019. She was a member of Trinity Church in Teaneck. Devoted wife of the late Kenny Davis. Beloved mother of Glenn Davis and his wife Kathy, Karin Thomsen and her husband Stu, Kathi Davis and the late John Davis. Dear sister of Betty Feldmann. Loving grandmother of Lori, Lisa, Jon, the late Marc, Becky, Alison, Michele, Megan, Ashley and John. Great grandmother of Damaris, Jarrod, Denise, Marc, Kyle, Dylan, Jackson, Thomas, John, Jr., Michael, Raven and Landon. Great great grandmother of Maddie. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Tuesday February 12, 2019 from 2-8 PM. All will meet at Trinity Church, 390 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ on Wednesday at 9:45 AM for the Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or America-Keswick Addiction Recovery Center