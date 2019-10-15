Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Montclair House
Montclair, NJ
Carolyn Burdge


1946 - 2019
Carolyn Burdge Obituary
Carolyn Burdge

Carolyn Burdge, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on September 18, 2019 at 73 years old. Carolyn was born in Neptune, NJ in June, 1946.

Carolyn was a longstanding animal activist who worked closely with the Montclair animal shelter and other various rescues to feed and rehome Montclair's local cats and dogs. Her dedication was recognized locally by the shelters that she worked with.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Dubesky, and her two grandchildren, Ocival (Pele) Marques, and Ozana Marques.

A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the First Montclair House, Montclair NJ (56 Walnut Street) from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Montclair Animal Shelter, PAWS, the Purple Heart, and Vietnam Veterans of America.
