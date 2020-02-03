|
Carolyn Carapezzi
Westwood - CARAPEZZI, Carolyn, 83, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 in Westwood, NJ. Carolyn was a lifetime NJ native who lived and worked her entire life in Bergen County. She was the owner and co-manager of Salon De Cara in Hillsdale, NJ with her husband Bob for 30 years. After her husband passed, she continued to offer her hospitable talents in nearby Glen Rock, NJ at Sasha Salon. Carolyn was also an accomplished cook and baker who delighted her family and friends with her culinary talent. Her grace and warmth will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Susan A. Trumbetti and Robert M. Carapezzi; her grandchildren John, Taylor, William, Daniel, Tyler and Julianna as well as her loving companion of 26 years Dominick Giovinazzo. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Carapezzi. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, February 5th from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Celebration of Carolyn's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 6th at 11AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com