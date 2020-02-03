Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Carapezzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Carapezzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Carapezzi Obituary
Carolyn Carapezzi

Westwood - CARAPEZZI, Carolyn, 83, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 in Westwood, NJ. Carolyn was a lifetime NJ native who lived and worked her entire life in Bergen County. She was the owner and co-manager of Salon De Cara in Hillsdale, NJ with her husband Bob for 30 years. After her husband passed, she continued to offer her hospitable talents in nearby Glen Rock, NJ at Sasha Salon. Carolyn was also an accomplished cook and baker who delighted her family and friends with her culinary talent. Her grace and warmth will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Susan A. Trumbetti and Robert M. Carapezzi; her grandchildren John, Taylor, William, Daniel, Tyler and Julianna as well as her loving companion of 26 years Dominick Giovinazzo. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Carapezzi. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, February 5th from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Celebration of Carolyn's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 6th at 11AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -