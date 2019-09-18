|
Carolyn Doran
Ramsey - Carolyn R. Doran (née Morano), Ramsey, formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on September 15th. She was born May 5, 1937 to the late Leonard and Rose Morano in Jersey City, where she and her late husband Thomas started their family before moving to Fair Lawn in 1972 and raising their three children. Following several years being actively involved with St. Anne School where her children attended and volunteering in the community, Carolyn returned to her career and worked for nearly 25 years at Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late Thomas P. Doran, the devoted mother of Michele (Greg) Mayfield, Thomas (Patricia) Doran and Allyson (Stuart) Milstone and the beloved grandmother of Melanie, Aedan and Connor. Carolyn was the sister of the late Anthony and Leonard (Joann) Morano and is also survived by her loving brother, Joseph (Lisa), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carolyn is adoringly remembered for her strong faith, dedication to family especially her grandchildren, love of travel, beauty and sense of style, and kindness. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 19th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, 306 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th, 10 am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. www.vanemburgh.com