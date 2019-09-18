Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1 Passaic Street
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Doran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Doran


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Doran Obituary
Carolyn Doran

Ramsey - Carolyn R. Doran (née Morano), Ramsey, formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on September 15th. She was born May 5, 1937 to the late Leonard and Rose Morano in Jersey City, where she and her late husband Thomas started their family before moving to Fair Lawn in 1972 and raising their three children. Following several years being actively involved with St. Anne School where her children attended and volunteering in the community, Carolyn returned to her career and worked for nearly 25 years at Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late Thomas P. Doran, the devoted mother of Michele (Greg) Mayfield, Thomas (Patricia) Doran and Allyson (Stuart) Milstone and the beloved grandmother of Melanie, Aedan and Connor. Carolyn was the sister of the late Anthony and Leonard (Joann) Morano and is also survived by her loving brother, Joseph (Lisa), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carolyn is adoringly remembered for her strong faith, dedication to family especially her grandchildren, love of travel, beauty and sense of style, and kindness. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 19th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, 306 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th, 10 am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. www.vanemburgh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now