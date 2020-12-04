Carolyn Jean Hartmann



Bayonne - Carolyn Jean Hartmann, age 59, of Bayonne NJ, passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born in 1961 to Jill and William Hartmann in Anchorage, Alaska. Carolyn was raised in Fair Lawn NJ, graduating from Fair Lawn High School in 1979. She went on to graduate from Berkeley College and in recent years worked as a loan underwriter for Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union in Bayonne.



Carolyn is survived by her daughter Leah Tarsia, mother Jill Hartmann, brothers Barry & Kurt Hartmann, and sisters Julie Murphy & Stacie Bohr. She was predeceased by her daughter, Chelsea Sharkey, and her father, William Hartmann.



Funeral arrangements will be private. As Carolyn was a lifelong cat lover, in lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter would be appreciated.









