Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Carolyn (Cerni) Nugent Obituary
Carolyn, (nee Cerni) Nugent

Paramus - 81, passed at home on April 13, 2020.

Devoted mother to son Kevin Joseph his wife Noreen and their son Kevin James of Paramus, daughter Nancy Berdan Watson of Delray Beach FL and her sons Tyler and Christian along with his wife Taylor and their daughter Bellamy all of Westcliffe Colorado. Loving sister to Kenneth Cerni and his wife Maureen along with their daughter Kaycee of Stan Hope NJ.

Carolyn was cherished by many other family members and life long friends, her presence will be missed.

All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
