Carolyn Roth
Teaneck -
Roth, Carolyn H., 81 of Teaneck, formerly of New Bern, NC and Ridgewood, NJ entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2019. Mrs. Roth had been a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ridgewood. She is survived by her loving children Lori Matulewicz (Jim), Peter Sinkway (Kim) of Midland Park, granddaughter Taylor Sinkway of Hoboken. Dear sister of John Hansen (Pam) of East Rutherford, and Eric Hansen (Vickie) of O'Fallon, MO. Also surviving are her beloved step children Peggy Houser, Lisa Wickard and Jim Roth as well as her loving cousin Robin Reilly. She was predeceased by her husband Bob Roth and two brothers Peter and Davey. A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 1st at 9:30 am at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home 306 E. Ridgewood Ave. Ridgewood. Interment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge 2 Shelter Lane Oakland, NJ 07436 would be appreciated. www.vanemburgh.com