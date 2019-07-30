Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Roth


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Roth Obituary
Carolyn Roth

Teaneck -

Roth, Carolyn H., 81 of Teaneck, formerly of New Bern, NC and Ridgewood, NJ entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2019. Mrs. Roth had been a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ridgewood. She is survived by her loving children Lori Matulewicz (Jim), Peter Sinkway (Kim) of Midland Park, granddaughter Taylor Sinkway of Hoboken. Dear sister of John Hansen (Pam) of East Rutherford, and Eric Hansen (Vickie) of O'Fallon, MO. Also surviving are her beloved step children Peggy Houser, Lisa Wickard and Jim Roth as well as her loving cousin Robin Reilly. She was predeceased by her husband Bob Roth and two brothers Peter and Davey. A memorial service will be held on Thursday August 1st at 9:30 am at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home 306 E. Ridgewood Ave. Ridgewood. Interment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge 2 Shelter Lane Oakland, NJ 07436 would be appreciated. www.vanemburgh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now