Carolyn Russo
Norwood, MA - Carolyn Jeanne Russo, age 61 of Norwood, Ma, passed away on Friday, February 28th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in Waldwick, before moving to Massachusetts. She graduated from Paramus Catholic H.S. and the Valley Hospital School of Radiography. Carolyn was a registered radiographer, for over 40 years, she loved her profession, and worked as a Mammographer at Brigham and Woman's Faulkner Hospital. Family and friends were an important part of her life. She loved doting on her many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was an animal lover and an active member of the Neponset Valley Humane Society. She enjoyed reading and yoga and especially traveling with her husband Paul. She was a true Jersey girl and couldn't get enough of Bruce Springsteen or penguins! Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of twenty six years, Paul J. Russo of Norwood, Ma. She was a devoted sister to Edward Carberry and his wife Dina of Montvale, Paul Carberry and his wife Judy of South Carolina, Ginny Burke and her husband Bill of Hawthorne. Sister-in-Law to John Russo and partner Peg of Mansfield, Massachusetts. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews: Connie, Christine, Jennifer, Paul, Kelly Ann, Ryan, Brendan, Rob, Mark, Christopher and twelve grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Regina Carberry and sister Mary Jean Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Vander Platt Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday at St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ.