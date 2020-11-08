Carolyn Seberry Sengstacken



Carolyn Seberry Sengstacken, 92, passed away October 20, 2020. For 25 years she was a familiar face at the front desk of the Mahwah Public Library.



She was raised in Cragmere, Mahwah, and went on to earn an Associate's Degree. In those days, high school was attended in Ramsey, dances and "socials" were in private homes. There she met Royal F. Sengstacken Jr of Suffern; they wed in 1950 and started married life in romantic Europe, where Roy represented American Express.



Carolyn was avidly involved in creating collages, watercolor paintings, and other decorative arts. She made herself part of the community, volunteering for everything from Cub Scouts to meals on Wheels. They retired to Oyster Cove, MD over 30 years ago. Roy predeceased her in 2002. She spent the past ten years in Towson, MD.



She is survived by sons Royal Robert (wife Penny), Montvale NJ, and John Charles (wife Christine), Branford CT, and daughter Andrea Secara (husband Claudiu), Palm Bch FL.



An online Zoom meeting will be held in her memory. For information/invitation, please contact bseng@att.net.









