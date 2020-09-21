Carolyn "Connie" Trombetta
Woodcliff Lake - Trombetta, Carolyn "Connie" of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late John, mother of Jean Esposito and her husband, John; Theresa (Terri) Close and her husband, John and Vincent Trombetta. Loving grandmother of Michael and Kristen Esposito, Brian and Matthew Close; Tamara, Robert and Anna Trombetta. Loving great-grandmother of Louis Cox.
Viewing at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, N.J. from 9:30 - 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020. Funeral Liturgy immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or a Memorial Fund at Our Lady of the Mother of the Church, 209 Woodcliff Ave. Woodcliff Lake, NJ. 07677.