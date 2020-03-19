Services
Carolyn Hardy
Carolyn V. Hardy

Carolyn V. Hardy

Carolyn V. Hardy Obituary
Carolyn V. Hardy

Montclair - Carolyn Virginia Hardy 78, of Montclair, NJ passed away on March 17, 2020.

Carolyn was born June 3, 1941 in Hawkinsville, Georgia to the late Lucius and Cora Hall.

Carolyn retired from Delta Dental of NJ after 25 years of service. Carolyn was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and was known for loving to shop, dinning out and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: her sister, Barbara Jean Brooks of Montclair NJ, nieces Constance Brooks of Montclair NJ, Linda Brooks of Montclair NJ, Teresa Brooks Mitchell and husband Raymond of Brockton MA, Great nieces Nastassia Brooks Haskins and husband Marc of Mount Laurel NJ, Tanisha Brooks of Irvington NJ, Great-Great nephews Aiden Haskins and Aaron Haskins of Mount Laurel NJ, Cousins Kenneth Thompson and wife Vinnette of New Hempstead NY, Carlton Thompson of New York NY and a host of other relatives, friends and neighbors.

She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Hardy, her parents Lucius and Cora Hall, uncle & aunt George and Martha Thompson and nephew Erwin Brooks

Services to be announced at a later date.
