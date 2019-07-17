|
|
Carolyn Woodward
Franklin Lakes - WOODWARD, Carolyn E. (nee Ruggieri) -80, of Franklin Lakes passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born in Raritan, New Jersey. Carolyn was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church where she sang in their Choir, was an assistant Librarian in Franklin Lakes schools and belonged to the Polio Support Group of New Jersey.
Beloved wife of Alan Woodward, married almost 60 years.
Devoted mother of Brian Woodward of Las Vegas, NV and Monica Snyders and her husband Rudi of Atlanta, GA.
Loving grandmother of Ian and Luzaan.
Dear sister of Mary Jo Stockmaster and the late Dorothy Burger.
Carolyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by an 11 am Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church. Carolyn's explicit request is that colors other than black be worn.
Interment Christ The King Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made in Carolyn's memory to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.