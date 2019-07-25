|
Carolyn Y. Lewis
Westwood - LEWIS, Carolyn Y., age 69 of Westwood, NJ passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Beloved wife (for 43 years) of Fred. Cherished mother of William and Elizabeth (Willie). Devoted grandmother of Jaeden, Zaira, Trinity and Keilani. Loving and very close sister of her 11 brothers and sisters: Robie (Lena), Lynwood (Lynn), Nina (Femi), Jerry, Candy, Dwight (Jean), Johnnie, Josephine (Donald), Dalephine, Sheila and Bryan.
Carolyn was born in Durham, NC and moved north to Englewood, NJ to attend High School. She eventually went to Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. She was a Lab Technician, for over 30 years, for Lever Brothers in Edgewater, NJ.
Carolyn was a very social person who made friends wherever she went. It was sometimes hard for her to say "goodbye" to her friends, and she would love to talk … and talk … and talk; she knew no strangers. Additionally, she was extremely caring. Every year she would shop for under-privileged families so that they would have a better Christmas. Being very family oriented, she would plan the family reunions every year … along with Thanksgiving or Christmas with the family in North Carolina. She also planned trips to Las Vegas every year with her beloved sisters, along with trips to Fred's brother's house in Florida … to see Charlie and Mary Lewis as well as Grace and Sarah Lewis. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her and loved her kind spirit.
Friends and family are invited for visitation this Friday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A funeral service will be held this Saturday at 10:30AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 River Road, Teaneck.