Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral
635 Broad Street
Clifton, NJ
Manalapan - Carolyn Zidiak, 55, of Manalapan, New Jersey, departed this life on February 25, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Carolyn resided in Hasbrouck Heights, Sayreville, North Brunswick and more recently, Manalapan. Carolyn was a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School and then earned a Bachelor's Degree with a Double Major in Education and Psychology from Rutgers University. She had been employed with the Clark Board of Education as a teacher at the Carl H. Kumpf School in Clark until her illness. She and her family were long-time members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral in Clifton.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Helen (nee Nakonechny) Zidiak.

Survivors include: her brother, Gregory Zidiak of Spring, Texas; two aunts, Olga Mondragon of Pelham, Alabama and Anne Sobel of Byram Township; two uncles, Frank Nakonechny of Lyndhurst and William Nakonechny of Elmwood Park; and many cousins.

Visiting will be held Sunday from 2-6 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Parastas 5:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 am from the funeral home followed by 11:30 am services at Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral, 635 Broad Street, Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral, 635 Broad Street, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
