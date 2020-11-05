Carrie S. La Ford
Hackensack, NJ - La Ford, Carrie S. (nee) Dellarobba, age 89, a resident of Hackensack and formerly of Lakewood, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Arthur La Ford. Devoted mother of Louis La Ford and his wife Iris, Lisa La Ford-Rovan and her husband Bruce, and the late Linda C. Arce. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rose Porrino and her husband Robert. Carrie was known to her many family members and friends as Daisy. She was a fabulous chef who loved taking day trips to Atlantic City. She felt very much at home in her beloved Lakewood community. She was also a great lover of animals and had a talent for crocheting and crafts. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 1-5PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Oradell. A committal service will take place following mass as Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are appreciated by the family. Visit Daisy's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
.