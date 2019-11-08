|
|
Carroll Gerald Mangan
Clifton - Carroll Gerald Mangan "Jerry", 94, of Clifton passed away on October 28, 2019. Jerry was born in Passaic, and joined the Navy at age 17. Jerry was aboard the USS Jamestown and received an honorable discharge in 1945. He was a union painter since discharged from the Navy. Jerry was a member of the Brotherhood of Painters Union Local Council #19, and a past member of the Athenia Vets, ELKS, and of Cedar Grove and Totowa. Beloved husband of the late Adeline (Rybicki) Mangan who passed away in 2017. Jerry is survived by his sister Patricia "Patsy", step-daughters Linda and Laura, and two grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews throughout the US. Jerry was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. Cremation was private, on Wednesday Jerry's cremains will be placed in a niche at BGWCD NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.