McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Cliffside Park - Carsten Maffei, 72, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2019. He is survived and beloved by his wife Patricia, daughter Elizabeth (Liz), siblings Anthony, Theresa, and Michael, and their families, as well as in-laws Sylvia and Glenn. Carsten's wit, warmth, and kindness was recognized by old and new friends, and all who got to know him. Carsten passed away while doing what he loved - cruising. He will be missed by many. Funeral from McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Friday August 2, 2019 at 9:15 AM. Mass to be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Visitation from 3-7 PM is on Thursday August 1.
