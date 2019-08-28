Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
300 Elm St.
Oradell, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
300 Elm St.
Oradell, NJ
Carter F. Murdock Obituary
Carter F. Murdock

Bergenfield - Carter F. Murdock of Bergenfield passed away on August 23, 2019. Beloved son of Sean and Sharon Murdock. Loving brother of Brian Murdock. Cherished grandson of David and Eileen Murdock and the late Frank and Mary Vancura. Dear nephew of many aunts and uncles. Carter was a worker for the Bergenfield DPW and a former member of the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at St. Joseph R.C. Church 300 Elm St., Oradell on Friday at 9:45 AM for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps bergenfieldambulance.org. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
