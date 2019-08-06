|
Casimir Kendra
Clifton - Casimer M. Kendra 69 of Clifton died peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Passaic, he resided in Clifton most of his life. A 1968 graduate of Clifton High School, Cas was employed as an information technology specialist for Worldwide News at the ABC - Disney studios in NYC for 20 years prior to his retirement in 2000. He served in the US Air Force between 1969 - 1973 achieving the rank of sergeant while being stationed in Hawaii. Cas is a lifetime member of the Air Force Sergeant's Assn and the American Legion in Clifton. He is predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Marsha Dlugosh Kendra who died in 2018. Cas is survived by a son, Cory Hefner and wife, Lauren of Long Valley and by two grandchildren, Adrian and Rachel Hefner. Graveside services were held Monday at St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home. As per Cas's wishes memorial donations to the would be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com