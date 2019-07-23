|
Casimira Piekarz
East Rutherford - Casimira Mary (Stec) Piekarz, 89, of East Rutherford, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Casimira was born in Passaic and lived there until 1962 when she settled in East Rutherford. Casimira worked in the DRA File Room for Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley for 32 years, retiring in 1995. She was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and enjoyed spending time at the East Rutherford and Wallington Senior Community Centers. Casimira was the beloved wife of the late Edward Piekarz Sr., devoted mother of Edward Piekarz Jr. and his wife, Leslie, of Paterson, and the late Eve DeKoyer, loving grandmother of Noah and his wife, Kerri, Jeffrey and his wife, Shannon and Laura and her husband, Everett, caring great-grandmother of Hayden, Kellan, Aaron, Owen, Anderson, Elijah, Tyler, Everett "Choc" and Jordan, dear sister of the late Julius, Michael and Lottie Stec, and mother-in-law of Richard and his wife Terry. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the memorial service on Wednesday from 5-8 PM and funeral at 8 AM on Thursday at the Kamienski Funeral Home (106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057). The Chapel Service will begin at 9 AM and the interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com