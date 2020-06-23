Catalina Ana Velasco
Budd Lake - Velasco, Catalina Ana (nee Fuentes), age 67 of Budd Lake at rest in Paterson on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Jose Velasco. Loving mother of Judy Sausa, Susan Velasco and the late Jose Velasco. Dear daughter of Dora (nee Medina) Fuentes and the late Jesus Fuentes. Loving grandmother of Gabriella, Kevin and Stephanie Sausa. Also survived by six siblings and many nieces and nephews. Born in Lima, Peru, she came to the United States in 1980 and lived in Paterson before moving to Budd Lake. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and a contagious laughter. She made friends everywhere she went and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. All services are private at the request of the family. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. Donations to the American Cancer Society NJ Division Inc., 986 South Springfield Avenue, Springfield, NJ 07081 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.