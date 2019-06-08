Services
Lyndhurst - DiGregorio, Caterina (nee Volpe), 85, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Guglielmo DiGregorio. Loving mother of Luisa & her husband Tony Timur and Francesco DiGregorio. Cherished grandmother of Ali & Sofia. Dear sister of Francesco Volpe, Lidia Longino, and the late Rosa Volpe, Maria Palumbo, Antonio Volpe, and Teresa Volpe. Caterina was born in Italy and migrated to the United States in 1971 with her husband and children. She worked as a seamstress for many years for the Textile Union. Funeral Monday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Funeral Mass 10AM Sacred Heart Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Sunday 2 - 6PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
