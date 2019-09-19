Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Caterina Dona Obituary
Caterina Dona

Garfield - DONA, Caterina (nee D'Amico), age 86, of Garfield, died on September 18, 2019. Born and raised in Tripoli, Libya, she emigrated to the US at 27 years old settling in Garfield 59 years ago. She was a homemaker, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Luigi in 2015.

She was the loving Mamma of two children, Riccarda " Rickie" Stefanik and her husband Edward, and Salvatore and his wife Antoinette "Toni". Caring Nonna to three grandchildren, Adriana Platoni and husband Todd, Salvatore J. Dona and wife Kristin, and Captain Nicholas Dona, USAF, and doting Bisnonna to Juliana Madison and Autumn Jae. She is also survived by three siblings, Joseph D'Amico, Helen Patane and Rose Fragale. Visiting Friday 3 to 7 pm.

The funeral is Saturday, September 21, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Dona family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
