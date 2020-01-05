|
Caterina (nee Gaggini) Ducci
Clifton - Caterina (nee Gaggini) Ducci, 98, of Clifton, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Calamecca, Pitiglio, Italy, Mrs. Ducci immigrated to the United States in 1956 with her son, Mario on the SS Andrea Doria ocean liner. Her husband had previously immigrated in 1954 and the family settled in Paterson. Mrs. Ducci loved gardening and playing the slot machines at the nearby Pennsylvania casinos. As a talented cook, her gnocchi were known as the best in town. Mrs. Ducci still drove to see her friends and spend time playing Bingo at the Clifton Senior Center. She loved her time there and was so appreciative that everyone looked out for her and took great care of her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Costanzio Ducci in 1992; and her son, Mario Ducci on June 12, 2019.
Survivors include: her devoted daughter, Roberta Ducci; her niece, Debbie Cioletti; two grandnephews, Paul Cioletti (Meghan) and Matthew Cioletti (Angela); four great-grandnephews, Robert, Joseph, Miles and Jack; as well as three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews in Italy.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.