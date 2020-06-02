Caterina "Rina" Hroncich
Moonachie - Caterina "Rina" Hroncich (nee Mattessich), 92, of Moonachie, NJ passed away on June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mario, loving mother of GianCarlo, Mary & Harry Doneman and Dolores, devoted Nonna of Cathie & Steve Onoszko, Harry John & Jessica Doneman and Megan Hroncich, cherished Nonna of Grace Onoszko and Harry John Doneman IV. Also survived by her sister Vittoria Matesic and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Maria & Matteo Matesic, her brother and sister-in-law Matteo & Silvia Mattessich and her brothers-in-law Martino Matesic and Antonio Hroncich. Caterina lived for her family and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She loved playing games and sharing her love of baking and cooking with them. She loved gardening and looked forward to planning her vegetable garden every year. Her life was a living example of her strength, faith and dedication to her family. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona Church, Little Ferry, NJ and a member of the Moonachie Senior Citizen's Club. Prior to retiring she was a seamstress. The family is in the care of Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge (201) 438-7777 In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Alzheimer's Association New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 www.alz.org Donations in memory of Caterina Hroncich or The Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016 www.lupusresearch.org Donations to Cathie's Circle in Memory of Nonna.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.