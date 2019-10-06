Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Caterina "Kay" Iandoli


1927 - 2019
Caterina "Kay" Iandoli Obituary
Caterina "Kay" Iandoli

Hawthorne - Iandoli, Caterina "Kay", nee Lembo, age 92 of Hawthorne on Friday, October 5, 2019. Born in Paterson, Caterina had resided in Paterson before moving to Hawthorne. A former social worker at Preakness Hospital in Wayne, and parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Kay was a volunteer at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Caterina Iandoli was the beloved wife of the late Chief James Iandoli (1994). Loving mother of Kenneth Iandoli and his wife Diane of Franklin Lakes, and James Iandoli and his wife Rosie of Hawthorne. Dear grandmother of Katherine Iandoli, Lauren Butterworth and her husband Ryan, Gina Lanzalotto and her husband Travis, and James Iandoli. Sister of John Lembo, and the late Anna Cattuso, Josephine Pace, Pat, Andrew, and Frank Lembo. Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)
