Catherine A. "Kitty" Kirk Doran
Boynton Beach, Fl - Catherine A. "Kitty" (nee Rooney) Kirk Doran, 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 6,2019 of Boynton Beach Florida for 15 Years and formerly of Rochelle Park, NJ for 50 years. Catherine worked for Port Authority of NY & NJ as a Toll Supervisor For 30 years retiring in 1996. She was formerly married to the late Charles D. Kirk, Jr.in 1948 and then remarried in 1976 to the late Bernard Doran(1985), who was the love of her life. She was a wonderful mother to her daughters, Kathleen Kirk and Colleen Kirk. Loving sister to her twin, the late Florence Nealis, her brothers the late Peter and the late James Rooney and her favorite sister Jane Zibold Bell who was with her at her passing. Cherised aunt to James Rooney and his family, Gregory Zibold and his family and Heidi Catalano and her family. Along with several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood (201-487-3050) on Thursday, March 14,2019 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Rochelle Park at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington,NJ. Visiting Wednesday 5 to 9PM. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and the in her name. Visit trinkafautini.com for online condolences and direction.