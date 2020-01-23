|
Catherine A. Mercadante (nee Ramsey) 94, of Little Ferry passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in Queensbury, NY to the late Archibald Nelson and Anna Katherine Ramsey. Before retiring, Catherine was a secretary for Acrison in Moonachie. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry and a member of the St. Margaret Prayer Shawl Ministry. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Mercadante. An amazing loving mother of Anna Sciancalepore and her husband Steven, Anthony Mercadante and his wife Aggie, Arthur Mercadante and his wife Adrienne, Oronzia Cialkowski, Paula Graziano and her husband Thomas and the late Joseph Mercadante. Dear sister of the late Arthur, Edward and William Ramsey. Cherished grandmother of Paul, Catherine, Marino, Ashley, Autumn, Alyssa, Gianna, Ava, Emma and Paul. Godmother of Theresa Solazzo, Michele Mercadante and a loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Catherine was an avid Yankee fan. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, January 27th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Sunday, January 26th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the 1 Union St. Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com