Catherine Ann Marshall
Washington, D.C. - Catherine Ann Marshall, age 69, of Washington, D.C. passed away on April 25, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided in Fair Lawn, NJ before moving to Washington 43 years ago. In 1972, Catherine earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY. She also studied International Relations at American University. Prior to retiring in 2005, she was employed with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers in Washington, D.C.
Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Stemniski) Marshall. A keen observer of politics and culture, a generous friend and mentor, she is survived by her sister Anna Marshall and Anna's husband Richard McAdams.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, May 5, 2019, 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. A funeral service is planned for Monday, May 6, 2019, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Food Bank, 4900 Puerto Rico Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20017, https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org/.