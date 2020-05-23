Catherine Ann Sauter
Ridgefield Park - Catherine Ann Sauter, longtime resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Administrative assistant for Colgate-Palmolive. Active parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church in Ridgefield Park and member of the St. Francis Bereavement Ministry. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine Marie (nee Dillion) and August Emil Sauter. Loving sister of Mary Rioux. Adoring aunt of Paul Rioux, Pierre Rioux, Mark Rioux, and Mary Jaeger. Dearest friend of Robert Ciniello Jr. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery was private. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.