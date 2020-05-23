Catherine Ann Sauter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ann Sauter

Ridgefield Park - Catherine Ann Sauter, longtime resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Administrative assistant for Colgate-Palmolive. Active parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church in Ridgefield Park and member of the St. Francis Bereavement Ministry. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine Marie (nee Dillion) and August Emil Sauter. Loving sister of Mary Rioux. Adoring aunt of Paul Rioux, Pierre Rioux, Mark Rioux, and Mary Jaeger. Dearest friend of Robert Ciniello Jr. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery was private. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved