Catherine Barcelona
Saddle Brook - CATHERINE BARCELONA, age 88, of Saddle Brook passed on April 6, 2020. Catherine is the beloved wife of the late Joseph Barcelona. Loving mother of Joseph Barcelona Jr. and his wife Maureen, Ronald Barcelona and his wife Debbie, and Kathleen DeSessa and her husband Steven. Dearest grandmother of Joseph, Gina and Michael Barcelona, Deanna Bullard, and Kristine, Tony and Michael DeSessa, and Dominick Piccano. Catherine is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
Catherine was born and raised in Garfield, NJ and lived in Saddle Brook for 55 years. She owned and operated Barcelona's Villa, an Italian restaurant in Wallington. She volunteered her time with Deborah Hospital Foundation and served them as Chapter Secretary.
She loved to play cards, tend to her garden, watch Survivor, baking cookies, and most of all surround herself with family and spoil them with a several course dinner.
Private services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Thursday April 9, 2020. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook.