Catherine (nee Orrico) Cancalosi
Paramus - Catherine (nee Orrico), 88, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a life-long educator and was beloved by so many of her students. Catherine was deeply connected to her Jersey City roots, where she began her career in education in the Jersey CIty School District. After receiving her Master of Science in Mathematics from New York University, Catherine continued her career as a high school mathematics teacher in the Paramus School District. While she loved all her students, she was especially devoted to those who needed extra support. Catherine was similarly devoted to her Catholic faith and she was an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, where she walked to daily mass in her younger years.
Family was the cornerstone of Catherine's life. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to Jack Cancalosi. The motherly love she unwaveringly shared will always be cherished by her children: Cara Hanson and her husband Robert, Nancy Costanzo and her husband Frank, and Jill Cancalosi. Catherine could often be found spoiling her four grandchildren, who loved her dearly: NIcholas, Dylan, Jenna and Mikey.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment will take place at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Donations in Catherine's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
