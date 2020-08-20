1/1
Catherine (Orrico) Cancalosi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine (nee Orrico) Cancalosi

Paramus - Catherine (nee Orrico), 88, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a life-long educator and was beloved by so many of her students. Catherine was deeply connected to her Jersey City roots, where she began her career in education in the Jersey CIty School District. After receiving her Master of Science in Mathematics from New York University, Catherine continued her career as a high school mathematics teacher in the Paramus School District. While she loved all her students, she was especially devoted to those who needed extra support. Catherine was similarly devoted to her Catholic faith and she was an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, where she walked to daily mass in her younger years.

Family was the cornerstone of Catherine's life. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to Jack Cancalosi. The motherly love she unwaveringly shared will always be cherished by her children: Cara Hanson and her husband Robert, Nancy Costanzo and her husband Frank, and Jill Cancalosi. Catherine could often be found spoiling her four grandchildren, who loved her dearly: NIcholas, Dylan, Jenna and Mikey.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment will take place at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Donations in Catherine's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved