Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Resources
Catherine Carmella Storer

Catherine Carmella Storer Obituary
Catherine Carmella Storer

- - Catherine Carmella Storer nee Auciello, 81, passed into eternal life on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her husband Joseph of 61 years and family. She was the loving mother of five children: daughter Donna and her husband Wil; son Edward and his wife Amy; daughter Cathy and her husband Yianni; son Daniel; son David and his wife Gemma. Also survived by six grandchildren: Nicholas and his wife Tori, Julia, Lydia and her husband Grant, Joseph, Jade and Jasmine, and great grandson Desmond. Catherine loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She brought her family together over many meals. After returning to school later in life to get her BA, she worked for RN magazine, as a preschool assistant at St. Francis school and for many years as an assistant librarian at Ridgefield Park Library. She loved to travel, go bowling and garden. Catherine volunteered at the food pantry, at Holy Name Hospital and for the Bergen County Democratic party.

Visitation will be held at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street Ridgefield Park on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral Mass is 9:30am at St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park. Friends of Bill W. are welcome! Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Ridgefield Park Library 107 Cedar Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com
