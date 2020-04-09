|
Catherine D'Amelio Henley
Haledon - Catherine D'Amelio Henley, (Katie), age 92, passed away on April 5, 2020. Katie was born in Totowa, NJ, and moved to Haledon, NJ in 1940 with her parents Angelo and Antonette, and older brothers Michael, Pasquale, Charles and Edward, where she lived most of her life. Katie graduated from Central High School in Paterson, and Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing in Teaneck in 1949. After graduation she enlisted in the United States Army and served our country as a registered nurse during the Korean Conflict. She was stationed in San Antonio, TX, where she met her future husband, Captain James Maxwell Henley (Max). They married on November 10, 1951 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Prospect Park, NJ, and remained devoted to each other and their family until Max's death in June of 1983. Together they raised four children, Frances Heres, Mark Henley, James Henley and Toni Kay Hudson. Katie was also a dedicated registered nurse in the maternity department at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson for over three decades. She loved helping bring new life into the world, as well as the physical and intellectual demands of her profession. She remained a strong booster of St Joseph's until the very end of her life.
Katie loved coming from a large, extended Italian family, and told wonderful stories about growing up during the Great Depression and World War II. Her seven grandchildren, Brian and John Heres, Trevor and Olivia Henley, Rachel, Hunter and James Hudson, who she loved dearly, were entertained with colorful accounts of her adventures, life experiences and tales of their own parents' youth. She was close to brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was kind and generous to everyone who crossed her threshold and could be counted on for help. Because of her loving and open disposition, she befriended everyone she met: even her doctors became her friends. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Health Foundation at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.