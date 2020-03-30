|
Catherine (Diani) DeNova
Wanaque - Catherine (Diani) DeNova, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore, "Sam". Devoted mother of Bob (Rosemarie) DeNova and Lynn (John) Opuda. Dear sister of Rosemarie Diani. Loving grandmother of Michael (Jennifer) DeNova, Bobby DeNova and John (Diane) Opuda. Great grandmother of Ava, Mia and Justin. Born in Clifton, she lived in Garfield, Oak Ridge and Wanaque. Catherine was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Sacred Heart Rosary Society and the Lombardi Club, all of Clifton. Please take a moment on Thursday and light a candle and say a prayer, as we take Catherine to her final resting place. A service celebrating Catherine's Life and Faith will be held at a later date.
