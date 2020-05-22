Catherine DiMola
Ramsey - Catherine (nee Relihan) DiMola, 86, also known among family and friends as "Cathy" passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Cathy was born in Bronx, NY and moved to Ramsey, NJ in 1967 where she resided for the last 53 years. Loving and devoted wife to Frank DiMola (predeceased her in 2008), and wonderful mother to Frank Jr. and his wife Elaine of Allendale; Cecilia Pikaard and her husband Barry Pikaard of Ramsey; Joseph and his wife Joanne of Mooresville, NC; and Jeanine Zampese and her husband Tom Zampese of Ramsey. She was adored by 12 grandchildren, Kelly, Jessica, Lisa, Gregory, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Corinne, Kimberly, Thomas, Sarah and Joseph; and blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Kayla, Antonio, Grace, James, Alexander, Dante and Anthony. Cathy was predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Josephine Relihan; as well as her sisters, Elizabeth and Margaret; and brothers, John, Michael and Patrick. She will be remembered by her extended family, including cousins, nieces, nephews, sister- and brothers-in-law, and life-long friends, Joseph and Mary Vallely. Cathy worked for 25 years in the Ramsey school system, retiring as a secretary in the Ramsey High School Guidance Department in 2003. Cathy loved to travel to Europe with her husband - particularly Glin, Ireland to visit close relatives - and vacationing at the shore with her family. Cathy enjoyed life to its fullest, never missing a St. Patrick's Day parade or celebration with family and friends. Simply said, Cathy touched many people by her kindness and humor and was a true inspiration to her family. She will live on through the memories, traditions and love that she gave to all she knew. A private service is being held for the immediate family and a celebration of her life will be held in the future for all family and friends. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Ramsey - Catherine (nee Relihan) DiMola, 86, also known among family and friends as "Cathy" passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Cathy was born in Bronx, NY and moved to Ramsey, NJ in 1967 where she resided for the last 53 years. Loving and devoted wife to Frank DiMola (predeceased her in 2008), and wonderful mother to Frank Jr. and his wife Elaine of Allendale; Cecilia Pikaard and her husband Barry Pikaard of Ramsey; Joseph and his wife Joanne of Mooresville, NC; and Jeanine Zampese and her husband Tom Zampese of Ramsey. She was adored by 12 grandchildren, Kelly, Jessica, Lisa, Gregory, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Corinne, Kimberly, Thomas, Sarah and Joseph; and blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Kayla, Antonio, Grace, James, Alexander, Dante and Anthony. Cathy was predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Josephine Relihan; as well as her sisters, Elizabeth and Margaret; and brothers, John, Michael and Patrick. She will be remembered by her extended family, including cousins, nieces, nephews, sister- and brothers-in-law, and life-long friends, Joseph and Mary Vallely. Cathy worked for 25 years in the Ramsey school system, retiring as a secretary in the Ramsey High School Guidance Department in 2003. Cathy loved to travel to Europe with her husband - particularly Glin, Ireland to visit close relatives - and vacationing at the shore with her family. Cathy enjoyed life to its fullest, never missing a St. Patrick's Day parade or celebration with family and friends. Simply said, Cathy touched many people by her kindness and humor and was a true inspiration to her family. She will live on through the memories, traditions and love that she gave to all she knew. A private service is being held for the immediate family and a celebration of her life will be held in the future for all family and friends. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.