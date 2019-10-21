|
Catherine Docherty Benning
Haworth/Richmond, VA - Catherine Docherty Benning (nee Galloway) passed into her Lord's hands-on September 30th, 2019.
Born August 6th1926 in Hoboken New Jersey, she was a longtime resident of Haworth New Jersey until relocating to Richmond, Virginia in 2010. Mrs. Benning was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank J. Benning, parents Archibald Galloway and Mary Hughes Galloway, brother John, and her daughter Susan Mary Benning Hoag. She is survived by her daughter Janet C. Benning Bartholf (Howard) of Richmond Virginia, and son Frank J. Benning Jr (Julie) of Brewster Massachusetts, grandchildren Robert, Brian, Timothy, Paul, Ryan, Carly and Matthew. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Isabella, Eve and Cooper.
Mrs. Benning was active for many years in the Vestry and ECW of the Church of the Annunciation in Oradell New Jersey, and as a volunteer at Pascack Valley Hospital Westwood. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Schaefer's Gardens Haworth and For Dr. Paul A. Insolera.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on October 26th at the Church of the Annunciation in Oradell, NJ.
The family will receive visitors at the church prior to the service from 1-2 PM.