Catherine "Kitty" Dowd Zsizsek
Atlantic Highlands formerly Teaneck - Catherine "Kitty" Dowd Zsizsek (nee Fox) passed on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the age of 86 years. She was first generation Irish, born and raised in the Bronx. Prior to retiring she worked as an executive assistant for the Department of Communications at Fort Monmouth Military Base and prior she worked as an administrative assistant for the Business Department at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.
Catherine adored her family and loved filling her home with loved ones, cooking, playing Scrabble and reading to her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Honey". She enjoyed spending time outside in her yard, relaxing, meeting with friends and family, and, gardening. Kitty was an amazing, resilient woman with a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She was a former parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Hackensack.
Beloved wife to Robert W. Zsizsek for 36 years and the late Harold V. Dowd who passed in 1976. Loving mother of Mary Kay Galvin and her husband Daniel, Raymond Dowd, Barbara Saunders and her husband Reed, Chris Dowd and his wife Mary Ann and Patrick Dowd. Cherished grandmother to Ryan, Conor, Brendan, Jessica, Jenna, Jackie, Kara, Dana and her pre-deceased grandchildren Meghan and Kyle. Great grandmother to Jayden. Dearest sister to the late Desmond Fox and Hubert Fox. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many close friends.
The Funeral will begin on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit :
