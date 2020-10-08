Catherine E. 'Kathleen' Grady
New Milford - Catherine E. 'Kathleen' Grady (nee Sharkey) died peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Born in Co. Roscommon, Ireland, she immigrated to the United States as a teenager and lived in New Milford for over 46 years.
She was the much beloved wife of the late John J. Grady. In retirement, Catherine and John spent their summers at their cottage in Ireland. She so enjoyed tending to her gardens on both sides of the Atlantic.
Catherine always looked forward to hosting holiday dinners, telling stories of growing up in Ireland with family and friends, and sharing her homemade Irish Soda Bread with all gathered at the table.
Catherine was the devoted mother of Michael and his wife Joanne, Kevin, Ann Marie, John and his wife Elizabeth, Brendan and Kathleen. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Ellen, Laura and her husband John, Caroline and her fiancé David, Joseph and his fiancée Lauren, John Ryan, Christina, Erin, Leah, and Emma.
Catherine is also survived by her sisters Jean Armstrong and Helena Sharkey and brother Sean Sharkey. Brother Robert Sharkey predeceased her.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:30am at The Church of the Ascension, 256 Azalea Dr, New Milford, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, 234 Paramus Rd. Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
