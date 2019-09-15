|
|
Catherine Fechner
Maywood - Catherine, (nee Caspary), 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born on October 8, 1929 in Manhattan, she moved to Jackson Heights, Queens in 1951 and then to Maywood in 1967. Before retiring, Catherine worked for the Home Insurance Company as a Bookkeeper and Commercial Lines underwriter for 42 years. She was a member of the Maywood Woman's Club and served as president from 1995-1999 & 2007, volunteered at Hackensack University Medical Center, a charter life member of the American Topical Assoc. and ATA National Secretary during the years of 1954-1955 and 1962-1963, a life member of the American Philatelic Society. She was a former parishioner of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and Associate Member of St. Peters Church in NYC.
Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Fechner (2000). Loving sister to her twin brother Joseph Caspary and her sister the late Elizabeth Reinwald and her husband Louis. Treasured aunt of Ruth Marinello, Virginia Craganello, Fred Caspary, Susan Cooper, Steve Reinwald and Carl Reinwald.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00pm & 7:00 pm -9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to Maywood Library 459 Maywood Avenue Maywood, NJ 07607 or to a .
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com