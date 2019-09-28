|
|
Catherine Fertig
Hasbrouck Heights - Catherine Fertig (nee Regna) 79, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Carmela Regna. Before retiring, Catherine was an administrative assistant for various companies. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford and a member of the Rosary Society and the choir. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Fertig. Devoted mother of Victoria Ackerberg, Richard Fertig, Christine Hessler, Joseph Fertig and Jennifer Fertig. Dear sister of Carmine Regna and the late Marie Morabito, Joseph and Anthony Regna. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, September 30th at 9:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church East Rutherford at 10:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Sunday, September 29th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to United For A Cure 480 South Horizon Way Branchburg, NJ 08853 (www.unitedforacure.com) would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com