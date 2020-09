Catherine G. Cook



Park Ridge - Catherine G. Cook (nee Giblin), 94, of Park Ridge, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020, Born in Passaic, she lived most of her life in Elmwood Park before settling in Park Ridge. She was a supervisor for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 39 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post #5084 Ladies Auxiliary in Elmwood Park.



Beloved wife of the late Charles, dear sister of the late Patricia Kukene, dear aunt of Joseph Kukene, Patricia Rutledge, Kenneth Kukene, Vincent Stalknecht, Patricia Stalknecht, Edward Giblin, John Curry & the late Dennis Kukene.



A graveside service Monday September 14th, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park









