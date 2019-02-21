|
|
Catherine Geer
- - Catherine Martha Geer, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus, on Feb. 13, 2019. She died peacefully at her home with her family at her bedside. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Theodore, her brothers Gus and Charlie, her sister Marilyn, her daughters, Cathy, Deborah and Bernadette, and her son, Ted. She was born in NJ on Nov. 25, 1930. Most of her married life she resided in Park Ridge, NJ, where all her children were raised. From 1992 to June 2018, she and Theodore lived in San Diego, CA, before moving to Boerne, TX. She began care under Hospice on Jan. 27, and will be cremated by the Neptune Society. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to: All County Home Care and Hospice 37131 IH 10 West #400 Boerne, TX 78006.