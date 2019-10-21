|
Catherine Held
New Milford - Catherine Held was 76 years old when she passed away suddenly Sunday, October 20st. Born and raised in New York City, Catherine raised her family in New Milford and had lived throughout Bergen County. Before retiring, she worked for many years as the receptionist for the Orthopedic Spine and Sports Medicine Center in Paramus. A longtime parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Ridgefield Park where she volunteered in the parish office, Catherine loved playing bingo and gaming at Empire City Casino, but her biggest joy was raising her 13 year old granddaughter Angelina. Catherine is the loving mother of Billy Featherstone and his wife Yesenia and Marybeth Featherstone and her husband Herbert. She is survived by her cherished brothers Joseph Held and Harold Held and predeceased by her late sister Florence Sanford and the devoted grandmother of Angelina. She is also survived by her dear niece Joan Kochakian and nephews George Held and Keith Held. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory on Thursday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Ridgefield Park at 10am. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford tomorrow (Wednesday) 2-4pm and 6-9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com